Trier mustered 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss against Greensboro.

Trier ended just one assist shy of putting up a double-double, but he still led Iowa in points and mustered one of his more complete performances of the campaign. He's been the Wolves' best player by a wide margin and should remain a decent fantasy asset on most formats solely due to his scoring upside and his role in the team's offensive scheme.