Wiliams amassed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes Wednesday against Iowa.
Williams fared well from beyond the arc, where he knocked down a pair of triples for the second time in six regular-season appearances. He also dished out a season-high four assists in the 131-112 victory.
More News
-
Nets' Alondes Williams: Let go by Brooklyn•
-
Nets' Alondes Williams: Back with parent club•
-
Nets' Alondes Williams: Solid scoring off bench•
-
Nets' Alondes Williams: Recalled, available vs. Pacers•
-
Nets' Alondes Williams: Back in action for G League squad•
-
Nets' Alondes Williams: Still out Friday•