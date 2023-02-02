Williams registered 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes Sunday against Capital City.

Williams made an impact from beyond the arc in this one, scoring 12 of his 18 points from deep. He's played well off the bench of late, notching 12 or more points in three of his last four games.