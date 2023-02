Williams totaled 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes Tuesday against Sioux Falls.

Williams paced his team's scoring attack by pouring in 26 points, shooting 47.6 percent from the field while also grabbing six of his eight rebounds on the defensive glass. Tuesday's showing was a welcome sight for the 23-year-old, who had been held to eight and two points in his previous two games.