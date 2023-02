Williams amassed 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes Wednesday against the Mad Ants.

Williams shot with efficiency from the field, converting on 50.0 percent of his tries. He also made an impact on the glass by snagging eight of his nine rebounds on the defensive end. Williams has now put up 17 or more points in four straight appearances.