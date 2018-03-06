Alonzo Gee: Back with team
Gee has played two games with the Skyforce since missing six games in February due to personal reasons.
In the team's most recent game Saturday against the Legends, Gee played 22 minutes, posting eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal. On the year, he's averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.2 minutes.
