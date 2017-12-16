Alonzo Gee: Joins G-League team
Gee signed a contract with the Sioux Falls SkyForce, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Gee appeared in just 13 games with the Nuggets last season, averaging less than a point per game across 6.8 minutes. Though he'll be playing for the Heat's G-League affiliate, he remains free to sign with any NBA team, provided his stint goes well.
