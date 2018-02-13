Alonzo Gee: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster

Gee will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 30 year old former Nugget has provided a steady presence for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 boards, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game over 19 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during NBA All-Star festivities.