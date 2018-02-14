Alonzo Gee: Out Tuesday

Gee did not play Tuesday versus the Hustle due to personal reasons.

Fluctuating between the NBA and the G-League, the 30-year-old is currently averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season in the G-League. It's unclear when Gee is expected back, even though the Skyforce's next game is not until Feb. 24 because of the All-Star break.