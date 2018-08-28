Alonzo Gee: Will play in Australia
Gee has reached an agreement to play for the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian NBL, Sportnado.com reports.
Gee played in both the G-League and overseas last season. For the G-League's Sioux Falls SkyForce, he posted 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. With Caciques de Humacao of the Puerto Rican BSN, he averaged a similar 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
