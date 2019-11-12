Alonzo Nelson-Ododa: Unavailable Sunday
Nelson-Ododa was unavailable for Sunday's contest against Sioux Falls due to an injury or illness.
The exact reason behind Nelson-Ododa's absence is unclear, but he is looking at Wednesday against the Iowa Wolves as his next possible return date.
