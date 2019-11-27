Alonzo Nelson-Ododa: Waived by Stars
Salt Lake City cut its ties with Nelson-Ododa on Tuesday, placing him on waivers.
Nelson-Ododa had yet to appear in a game for the Stars this season while battling an injury and it appears he will not be doing so in the future either. The move likely corresponds with the team's acquisition of Paul White via trade Monday.
