Alpha Kaba: Joining Atlanta for summer league
Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Wednesday that Kaba will join Atlanta for summer-league play, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Shortly after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Kaba suited up for the Hawks' Las Vegas Summer League entry, appearing in five games and averaging 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 11.2 minutes. Kaba went on to spend the 2017-18 campaign in France with ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne and seems likely to return overseas for 2018-19, unless the 22-year-old proves to the Atlanta brass over the summer that he's worth adding to the NBA roster.
