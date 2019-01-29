Alpha Kaba: Out with ankle injury
Kaba suffered a left ankle injury Sunday while playing for French club ASVEL Villeurbanne and will be sidelined for three months, EuroCupBasketball.com reports.
Kaba, a second-round pick of the Hawks in 2017, won't require surgery to address the injury but will be immobilized for the next six weeks before he can resume training. The big man, who is averaging 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21 minutes per game in EuroCup play this season, joined the Hawks for summer league in 2018 and could do the same again in 2019.
