Amar'e Stoudemire: Heading to EuroLeague
Stoudemire signed a one-year contract Wednesday with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, Eurohoops.net reports.
Stoudemire's last NBA action came in the 2015-16 season with the Heat, but the six-time All-Star has continued to keep his career going abroad the last four years. After stints with Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli League and the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association, Stoudemire will head to the EuroLeague for the first time. The 37-year-old is presumably hoping to parlay a strong showing with Maccabi Tel Aviv into a second act in the NBA, though that's likely a longshot at this point.
