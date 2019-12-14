Play

Stoudemire has returned to the United States following a stint in China and is working out in hopes of playing his way onto an NBA roster, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Stoudemire was also pursuing an NBA comeback in July, but he was unable to find a suitor. At age 37, any role Stoudemire would find himself in at the NBA level would presumably be minor.

