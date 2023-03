Hardy tallied 30 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 135-110 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Hardy had his best game of the season, posting a game-high 30 points despite suffering a blowout loss Thursday. Hardy also started for the first time in 2022-23 due to numerous injuries ahead of him in the depth chart.