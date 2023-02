Hardy tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Despite his inefficiency, Hardy was the only Texas player to record a positive point differential at plus-five. He is averaging 8.0 points, 2.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 24.9 minutes across 15 games this season.