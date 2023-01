Hardy tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 win over the Wolves.

Hardy scored 10 points off the bench after missing the previous game with an illness. He played a season-high 32 minutes due to only seven players being active for the Legends.