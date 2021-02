Brimah compiled six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 win over Long Island.

Brimah has started each of the last four games for the Mad Ants, and he's been a key contributor on the boards. While his scoring output has usually been limited by a meager shot volume, he's averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over 24.9 minutes per game across his first five G League appearances this year.