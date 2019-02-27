Amida Brimah: Plays 18 minutes in loss
Brimah played 18 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Agua Caliente, finishing the game with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists.
Brimah is averaging 23.6 minutes per contest, so it was actually a down night for the Austin big man, likely due to his five turnovers and three fouls. Through 37 games, the second-year G League player is averaging 8.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.4 turnovers per game.
More News
-
Amida Brimah: Posts double-double•
-
Spurs' Amida Brimah: Let go by Spurs•
-
Spurs' Amida Brimah: Headed to camp with Spurs•
-
Spurs' Amida Brimah: Perfect from the field in ugly loss•
-
Spurs' Amida Brimah: Blocks six shots in overtime loss•
-
Spurs' Amida Brimah: Comes just shy of double-double Tuesday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.