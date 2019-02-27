Brimah played 18 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Agua Caliente, finishing the game with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists.

Brimah is averaging 23.6 minutes per contest, so it was actually a down night for the Austin big man, likely due to his five turnovers and three fouls. Through 37 games, the second-year G League player is averaging 8.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.4 turnovers per game.