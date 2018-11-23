Amida Brimah: Posts double-double
Brimah finished Wednesday's win over the Swarm with 13 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and four blocked shots.
Brimah actually finished with seven offensive rebounds, most of which he managed to convert into baskets. The center is averaging 8.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and three blocks through the first eight games of the G League season.
