Brimah agreed to a contract Wednesday with KK Partizan of the Basketball League of Serbia, Sportando reports.

Brimah agreed to the deal with the Serbian club one day after capturing a G League title with the Austin Spurs. The 24-year-old center averaged 6.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game across 48 appearances in the G League during the 2017-18 campaign.