Amida Brimah: Waived by Indiana
Brimah was waived by the Pacers on Wednesday.
Brimah was a long shot at making the final roster cut, so his waiving doesn't come as a surprise. Brimah will likely end up with Indiana's G League affiliate once the season begins. He averaged a solid 8.8 points and 8.0 rebounds last year with the Austin Spurs.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...