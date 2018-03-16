Jefferson registered 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and two assist during Wednesday's 109-106 win over Reno.

This was Jefferson's 31st double-double of the season, as he leads the G League in the respective category by a wide margin. The 24-year-old forward from Duke is also the G League's leader in rebounds with 12.6. Not to mention that Jefferson also adds 17.8 points per game, he has been one of the most dominating players this year not just for the Iowa Wolves, but for the G League as well.