Amile Jefferson: 31st double-double
Jefferson registered 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and two assist during Wednesday's 109-106 win over Reno.
This was Jefferson's 31st double-double of the season, as he leads the G League in the respective category by a wide margin. The 24-year-old forward from Duke is also the G League's leader in rebounds with 12.6. Not to mention that Jefferson also adds 17.8 points per game, he has been one of the most dominating players this year not just for the Iowa Wolves, but for the G League as well.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...