Play

Jefferson was waived by the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Jefferson saw action in just one preseason game for the Timberwolves, logging a total of four minutes. He was only on a a partially guaranteed deal and was always considered a long shot to make the final roster, however, making Saturday's release unsurprising. Look for Jefferson to head to the G-League for the start of the upcoming campaign, with the hope of eventually getting called up to the big league.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball