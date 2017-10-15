Amile Jefferson: Let go by Timberwolves
Jefferson was waived by the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Jefferson saw action in just one preseason game for the Timberwolves, logging a total of four minutes. He was only on a a partially guaranteed deal and was always considered a long shot to make the final roster, however, making Saturday's release unsurprising. Look for Jefferson to head to the G-League for the start of the upcoming campaign, with the hope of eventually getting called up to the big league.
