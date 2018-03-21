Jefferson added 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-8 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two blocks during the Wolves' 121-116 win over Sioux Falls Tuesday.

The former Duke standout had a thunderous game Tuesday, recording his 32nd double-double overall and 17th double-double of 10-plus points and 15-plus rebounds. There has not been a more dominate and consistent post presence than Jefferson in the G League this season, as he is averaging over 17 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Wolves.