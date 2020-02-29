Amile Jefferson: Picked up by Lakeland
The G League Magic acquired Jefferson via the avilable player pool Friday.
Jefferson was waived by the Magic earlier in February but will land with the team's G League affiliate, where he's averaged 23.7 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 blocks this season. He will likely play a major role for the club as he aims to impress the NBA scouts.
