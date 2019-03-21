Amile Jefferson: Piles on double-double
Jefferson posted 33 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists in the 141-109 win Tuesday over Windy City.
Jefferson made an immediate difference during his return to the G League, easily pacing Lakeland in points scored despite playing just over 30 minutes.
