Jefferson tallied 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot in the win Friday over Grand Rapids.

Jefferson put together an efficient double-double, claiming a nearly 25 percent share of the team's total rebounds Friday. The two-way player has been an effective big man for Lakeland, averaging 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds in 12 games this season.