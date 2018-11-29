Amile Jefferson: Solid double-double in win
Jefferson registered 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in the win Wednesday over the Drive.
Jefferson hasn't provided fantasy owners much in the way of assists, steals or blocks this season, but his rebounding prowess more than makes up for his lack of peripheral stats. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 17.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists through nine games this season.
