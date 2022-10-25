The G League's Delaware Blue Coats announced Monday that Mohammed has been included on the team's training camp roster.

Mohammed, an undrafted rookie out of Georgetown, signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the 76ers on Oct. 13, only to be waived two days later. Since Mohammed wasn't claimed off waivers, the 76ers were able to retain his G League rights and kept a spot available for him with Delaware. He'll look to impress during his inaugural season in the G League in the hopes of earning a call-up to Philadelphia or another NBA team.