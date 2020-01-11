Amir Hinton: Dealing with ankle injury
Hinton (ankle) didn't play in Friday's G League loss to Lakeland.
It's unsettled how long Hinton will sit out. The 22-year-old has averaged 16.1 minutes per game, and he's averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
