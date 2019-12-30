Hinton posted four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist in Saturday's G League loss to Erie.

Hinton played just 11 minutes, and his defensive stat line of a minus-14 wasn't impressive. The undrafted rookie out of Shaw hasn't been efficient this year, converting on just 38.3 percent of field goals and 22.2 percent of three-pointers.