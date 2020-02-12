Amir Hinton: Records six points
Hinton posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a rebound across 15 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
The undrafted rookie continues to see limited playing time off the bench, and he's been an inconsistent shooter, hitting 39.1 percent of shots this year and 21.4 percent from beyond the line. Hinton finished minus-9 in this outing.
