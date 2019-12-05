Amir Hinton: Registers nine points
Hinton recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists in Wednesday's G League win over Santa Cruz.
Hinton came off the bench and only played 17:47, but he was efficient in limited action. The undrafted rookie out of Shaw University doesn't have any NBA usage in his near future, but he's playing well in his role with 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds while averaging 16:36 per contest.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.