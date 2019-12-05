Hinton recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists in Wednesday's G League win over Santa Cruz.

Hinton came off the bench and only played 17:47, but he was efficient in limited action. The undrafted rookie out of Shaw University doesn't have any NBA usage in his near future, but he's playing well in his role with 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds while averaging 16:36 per contest.