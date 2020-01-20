Amir Hinton: Returns with seven points
Hinton (ankle) posted seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes in Saturday's G League win over Salt Lake City.
Hinton missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, but he's back in his usual role off the bench. The undrafted rookie out of Shaw University is averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
