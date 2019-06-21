Amir Hinton: Signs deal with Knicks

Hinton signed a contract with the Knicks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hinton went unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft. A Division II player out of Shaw University, Hinton averaged 29.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals last season.

