Johnson recorded 27 points (12-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal during Saturday's win over Austin.

This was undoubtedly the veteran's best performance of the season, as Johnson tallied a new season high with his first time reaching the 20-point mark. It was also his fifth outing in double figures so far and over 15 games played with the Ignite, Johnson is posting 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.