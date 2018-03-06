Amjyot Singh: Drops eight points in return Saturday
Singh dropped eight points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 win over South Bay. It marked his first game back since playing for Team India in the FIBA World Cup Qualifier.
Singh struggled from the field Saturday in his first game back, but got more run than usual. On the season, he's seeing just 7.8 minutes per game, averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 rebound.
