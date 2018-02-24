Amjyot Singh: With Team India
Singh did not play Friday due to participating in the FIBA World Cup Qualifier with Team India.
Singh was added to the 12-man roster for Team India for the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games which conclude on Monday. As a result, the 26-year-old forward is expected back with the Blue for their game Wednesday versus Sioux Falls. Singh is averaging a mere 2.0 point and 0.9 rebounds during his first stint in the G-League this season.
