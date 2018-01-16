Anderson Varejao: Signs with Brazilian squad

Varejao has agreed to terms with Flamengo of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB), Sportando.com reports.

Varejao most recently played during the 2016-17 campaign with the Warriors, where he appeared in 14 tilts and averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds across 6.6 minutes per game. The 35-year-old has opted to sign a profession deal in Brazil, where he was born. It seems highly unlikely at this point that he makes an NBA return.

