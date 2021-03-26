Drummond agreed to a contract buyout with the Cavaliers on Friday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 27-year-old and Cleveland began moving toward a buyout after Thursday's trade deadline passed without a deal, and it didn't take long for the two sides to come to an agreement. Drummond averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.9 minutes but hasn't seen game action since Feb. 12 while the Cavaliers worked on trading the big man.