Andre Ingram: 10-day contract expires
Ingram will not have his 10-day contract renewed, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Ingram appeared in four games for the Lakers during his 10-day contract, failing to score in 15 total minutes. While he heads back to South Bay, the Lakers will bring in Scott Machado on a 10-day.
