Andre Ingram: Decent game Thursday
Ingram tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals during Thursday's 119-93 win over Agua Caliente.
The 32-year-old guard had a decent game Thursday as he was able to reach double figures in scoring. Aside from scoring above 10 points every other contest though, Ingram is only averaging 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 20.8 minutes per game this season with South Bay.
