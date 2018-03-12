Andre Ingram: Explodes for 28

Ingram exploded for 28 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while also adding six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 loss to Windy City.

The 32-year-old veteran from American had his best performance this year, contributing in a variety of ways and finishing with a season-high 28 points. It was also the third straight game for Ingram in which he has reached the 20-point mark. Currently, the 6-3 guard is averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for South Bay this season.