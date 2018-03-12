Andre Ingram: Explodes for 28
Ingram exploded for 28 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while also adding six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 loss to Windy City.
The 32-year-old veteran from American had his best performance this year, contributing in a variety of ways and finishing with a season-high 28 points. It was also the third straight game for Ingram in which he has reached the 20-point mark. Currently, the 6-3 guard is averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for South Bay this season.
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...