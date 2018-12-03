Andre Ingram: Plays 29 minutes in win
Ingram (ankle) played 29 minutes in the win Saturday over the Hustle.
Ingram had played in just three contests prior to Saturday's game due to a litany of injuries, but those appear to be in the past as the guard received a full workload of minutes.
