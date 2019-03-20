Andre Ingram: Time in Los Angeles ends
The Lakers won't re-sign Ingram after his 10-day contract expired following Tuesday's 115-101 loss to the Bucks, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Ingram appeared in four games for the Lakers during his 10-day contract, failing to score while logging 15 total minutes. He'll stick in the organization and head back to the G League's South Bay Lakers, while the parent club will bring Scott Machado in on a 10-day deal in Ingram's stead.
