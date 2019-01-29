Andre Spight: Scores 10 in limited action
Spight scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-0 FT, 2-4 3Pt) and recorded two steals in 17 minutes of action during the Herd's 119-115 win over the Bayhawks on Sunday.
Spight's third game with the Herd saw him knock down a couple of sporadic three-point attempts throughout the game. Spight didn't do much else, apart from grabbing a pair of steals, playing four minutes a quarter in the first half. After sitting out the third quarter, Spight played almost nine minutes in the fourth where he was most productive, scoring five points on 50 percent shooting. It remains to be seen whether Spight can contribute meaningfully and carve out a spot in the regular rotation for himself, and meager point production alone won't do him much good.
