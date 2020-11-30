Bogut announced his retirement Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bogut actually broke the news himself on his "Rogue Bogues" podcast, noting that he had initially hoped to play for Australia in the 2020 Olympics prior to the games' postponement due to the pandemic. Instead, Bogut will retire after a lengthy international and NBA career that spanned 14 seasons. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Bogut spent time in Milwaukee, Golden State, Dallas, Cleveland and Los Angeles before playing the last two seasons in Australia. Bogut was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2009-10 and won an NBA championship as a member of the Warriors in 2014-15.